FY2025 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$887.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.88.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Converge Technology Solutions

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

