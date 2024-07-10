Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Genesco worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Genesco by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $5,162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 88,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.42. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

