Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,609 shares during the period. Global Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Global Partners worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,372.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $4,979,700 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

GLP traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 178,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

