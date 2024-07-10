Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

