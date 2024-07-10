Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

NYSE GPK opened at $25.34 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 212,644 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 166,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

