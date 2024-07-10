Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.
GBX stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.
In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,376 shares of company stock worth $1,638,757. Insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
