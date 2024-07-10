Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,376 shares of company stock worth $1,638,757. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.