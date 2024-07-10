Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on GBX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,757. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.