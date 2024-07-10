GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 21,867 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 368.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,976,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,346,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYT traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,556 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

