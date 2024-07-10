GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 35,663 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 413.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,074,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yum China by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 584,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 214,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 1,046,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,538. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.