GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of RxSight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 719,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

