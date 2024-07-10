GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,736,544. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.