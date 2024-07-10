GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 75,683 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 53,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

