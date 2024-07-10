GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,812,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.13 and a 200-day moving average of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

