GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

