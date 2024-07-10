GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.