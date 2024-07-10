GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 116,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

