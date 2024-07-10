GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.05% of Outset Medical worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 395,264 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,647 shares of company stock worth $217,924 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $20.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.