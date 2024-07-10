GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,382. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

