GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 192.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.51% of Domo worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOMO. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167,937 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after purchasing an additional 190,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 79,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,321. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $267.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

