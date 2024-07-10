GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.67 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ CART traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 877,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,546. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Insider Activity

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $280,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,556,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,121 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CART shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

