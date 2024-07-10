GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 280,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 167.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 695,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 222,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,266. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

