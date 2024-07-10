GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 184,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,826. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

