GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 358,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,939. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

