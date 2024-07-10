GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 66,154 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 72,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,860. The firm has a market cap of $877.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

