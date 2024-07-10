GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Down 5.8%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 16,289,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,662,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

