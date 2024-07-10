Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$39.41 and a 12-month high of C$52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.99. The stock has a market cap of C$120.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of C$62.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

See Also

