Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $382,010.40

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $382,010.40 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

