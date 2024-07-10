Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 146 ($1.87) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.
Halfords Group Stock Performance
Shares of HFD opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £318.76 million, a PE ratio of 970.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.80 ($3.14).
Halfords Group Company Profile
