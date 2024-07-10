Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 146 ($1.87) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £318.76 million, a PE ratio of 970.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.80 ($3.14).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

