HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 343.79% from the company’s previous close.
Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LSTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.24.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
