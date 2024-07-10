Head-To-Head Review: Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.27 -$35.03 million ($0.47) -2.36 Abits Group $1.68 million 9.68 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Abits Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abits Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and Abits Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 101.20%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Abits Group.

Summary

Abits Group beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Abits Group

(Get Free Report)

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.