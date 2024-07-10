Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,433,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 29.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 262,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after acquiring an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

