Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after acquiring an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $13,761,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 9,044,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,126,984. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

