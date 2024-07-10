Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Up 20.7%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Helix BioPharma Stock Up 20.7 %

The company has a market cap of $40.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

