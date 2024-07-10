Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.70. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 206,053 shares traded.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

