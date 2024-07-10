Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.70. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 206,053 shares traded.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.