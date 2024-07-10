HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of DINO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. 3,025,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,582. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 218,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

