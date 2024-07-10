HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $210,819.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.73 or 1.00105736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068861 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048794 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $195,737.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

