Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.25

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $219.25 and last traded at $219.22, with a volume of 1093068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5,731.6% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.