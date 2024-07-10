Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.72

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 31831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $681.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
