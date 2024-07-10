Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 329,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,821,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Humacyte Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $695.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

