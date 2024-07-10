Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,770,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,761,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 2,884,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

