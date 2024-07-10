HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 134,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 119,910 shares.The stock last traded at $16.68 and had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

