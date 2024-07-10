HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 50,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,504,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.56.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HUYA by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in HUYA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

