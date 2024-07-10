ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Anne F. Choate Sells 1,481 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.47. 195,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ICF International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.