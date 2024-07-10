IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $38.62 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

