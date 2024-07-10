Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 11.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,280,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. 2,344,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

