Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,281. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 174.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Best Buy by 48.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 156,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

