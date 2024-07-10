Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells 187,500 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $315,000.00.

NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,273. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDP. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Power by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 944,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

