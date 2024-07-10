Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells 2,493 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,901.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 363 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $21,870.75.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25.

On Sunday, June 9th, Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $96,001.96.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 3,946,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,042. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

