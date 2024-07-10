Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,040,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 522,935 shares.The stock last traded at $20.47 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

