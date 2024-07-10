Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $496.96 and last traded at $496.20. Approximately 5,120,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,274,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.16.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.98.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
