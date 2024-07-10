Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $496.96 and last traded at $496.20. Approximately 5,120,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,274,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.16.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.98.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.